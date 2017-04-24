Brookhaven awards $187K contract for North Fork Peachtree Creek watershed cleanup plan

Brookhaven City Council approved this month a $187,022 contract to Sustainable Water Planning and Engineering to come up with a plan to clean up North Fork Peachtree Creek watershed.

The study and plan is slated to be completed by May 2018 and includes several “task” projects: evaluate and characterize watershed conditions; identify problems, impairments and threats; identify causes and sources of that may impact the watershed’s health; hold two public meetings to discuss the project; determine strategies to maintain and restore the health of the watershed; identify funding sources; and develop the watershed improvement plan.

From SWP&E information to the city:

North Fork Peachtree Creek is listed as impaired on the 303(d) list of impaired waters for fecal coliform bacteria, fish biota, and macroinvertebrate biota. Arrow Creek, a major tributary to North Fork Peachtree Creek within the city of Chamblee, is also listed as impaired for fecal coliform bacteria, fish biota, and macroinvertebrate biota. This watershed study will assess potential sources for water quality impairment and develop a prioritized list of capital improvement projects intended to improve water quality and maintain the high quality of life enjoyed in Brookhaven.

This study will coincide with the recently approved Peachtree Creek Greenway Plan.