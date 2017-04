Piedmont Road to close for 24 hours starting April 25

A section of Piedmont Road will be closed for I-85 reconstruction starting at 9 a.m. April 25 and will reopen at 9 a.m. April 26.

Crews need to close the section of the road so they can set beams for the bridge, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation advisory, which said this overnight work is a project milestone.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area during the closure.