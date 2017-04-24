Sandy Springs Tennis Center to offer free programs May 8-13

The Sandy Springs Tennis Center is offering a week-long program of free events May 8-13.

The week will feature a variety of activities, including tennis instruction, hitting for prizes, drawings and refreshments, according to a press release.

The Tennis Center, located at 500 Abernathy Road, is a public tennis facility with 24 lighted courts — 20 hard and four clay — along with a clubhouse and pro shop, club room and jogging trail. It’s home to more than 130 United States Tennis Association and Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association teams, and hosts a large number of USTA-sanctioned tournaments. The Tennis Center offers instructional programming suited for all levels and age groups and offers open play and tennis programming.

The week of free programs is sponsored by Peachtree Orthopedics, Your Serve Tennis, Head Tennis, Maui Jim and the United States Tennis Association. For more information, see sandyspringstennis.com.