Brookhaven-Peachtree Overlay District rewrite project kicks off May 18

The Brookhaven-Peachtree Overlay District rewrite project gets underway with its first public meeting on May 18 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church at 3110 Ashford-Dunwoody Road NE.

“This meeting is an opportunity for residents and stakeholders to get involved and shape the vision for the area and to create a zoning code to support that vision, both that are ‘uniquely Brookhaven’ and a reflection of the community,” said Brookhaven Community Development Director Patrice Ruffin in a press release.

In January, the City Council passed a resolution adopting the 2016 Character Area study as a supplement to the city’s Comprehensive Plan 2034.

The Brookhaven-Peachtree Overlay District rewrite is the result of input received from last year’s Character Area Study on Brookhaven residential areas. Throughout the public process of the study, participants frequently provided input about the existing zoning regulations in the Brookhaven-Peachtree Overlay and the need to better define the community’s vision for this area and provide regulations that would support it.

The Brookhaven Peachtree Overlay rewrite is a six-month process that will “integrate extensive public and stakeholder involvement with a robust technical analysis,” according to the press release.

“Beginning with input already received, additional information will be collected through stakeholder interviews and a sounding board. The public can also get involved through interactive workshops, pop-up events, and online through the project website and social media,” according to the release.

More information can be found at http://bpou.info.