Steve Foote steps down as Dunwoody Community Development director

Steve Foote has stepped down as Community Development director for Dunwoody to take a job in Spring Hill, Tenn., to be near family.
Foote was appointed to the Dunwoody post in 2014. His last City Council meeting was April 24 and the mayor and City Council thanked him for his service.
“We will miss you. Thank you for your hard work … and yours will be hard shoes to fill,” said Council member Terry Nall at the close of the council meeting.
Mayor Denis Shortal echoed Nall’s comments and told Foote, “We will find a replacement, but you won’t be replaced.”
The city has listed the job opening on its website.