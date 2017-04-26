Buckhead businessman announces run for District 8 City Council seat

J.P. Matzigkeit, the chief financial officer for a Buckhead fitness company, has announced his candidacy for the District 8 Atlanta City Council seat. If he wins, Matzigkeit would fill current Councilmember Yolanda Adrean’s seat, who announced April 19 she would not seek re-election.

Matzigkeit is the CFO of Wahoo Fitness, an Atlanta tech-fitness company, and lives in District 8 near Chastain Park. He has a history of public service, formerly founding and presiding over the Chastain Park Conservancy, a non-profit that restores and maintains the park.

“As a business professional, I will continue to focus on Atlanta’s financial well-being. I will also work to ensure that precious tax dollars are spent wisely and well, not just in District 8 but city-wide,” Matzigkiet said in the announcement, adding that safety and public services will also be priorities.

Matzigkeit said in his announcement that he admires Adrean and, if elected in November, wants to build on the work she has done in her two terms representing the district.