Brookhaven Police present ‘Copsicles’ event April 29

Want to beat the heat with a tasty snack while meeting with Brookhaven Police officers?
If so, check out the Brookhaven Police Department’s first “Copsicles” event on Saturday, April 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Ashford Park.
This is the BPD’s summer spin on “Coffee with a Cop” and will include, of course, complimentary popsicles for everyone. Officers will be on hand to mingle and answer questions.
This program is geared toward the youth of Brookhaven to give them a chance to have one on one time with officers.