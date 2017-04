History of Dunwoody’s Donald-Bannister House set for April 27

The Dunwoody Preservation Trust will present an in-depth history of Dunwoody and the Donaldson-Bannister House on Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m. at the Donaldson-Bannister House located at 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

The speakers will be Valerie Biggerstaff and Lynn Tinley, adjunct professor at Oglethorpe University. The cost to attend this event is $20 for Dunwoody Preservation Trust members and $30 for non-members.