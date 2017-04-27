Buckhead Coalition prints signs to help drivers in I-85 traffic

The Buckhead Coalition has printed signs to help frustrated drivers enter and exit their driveways.

The group’s president, Sam Massell, said he and others have had problems getting in out of their driveways in the bumper to bumper traffic the I-85 collapse has brought to major Buckhead roads.

“Normally people in Buckhead are polite enough to let you in, but this congestion is causing some road rage,” Massell said.

The non-profit civic association printed 250 signs that read “please let me in the drive” on one side and “please let me out of the drive” on the other to help signal to other drivers they need to be let in to their business or residential driveway.

The signs are free for people living or working in Buckhead. To get one, call the Buckhead Coalition at 404-233-2228.

Massell said they will print more if the demand calls for it.