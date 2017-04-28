Dunwoody Police charge four more suspects in alleged prostitution rings

Four more suspects have been charged in connection to a January bust of alleged prostitution rings in Dunwoody, and more arrests are on the way, according to the police department.

More than 50 people, including a Gwinnett County prosecutor, were initially charged in the busts of alleged escort services operating from two apartment complexes. One of the services, police allege, operated across the street from City Hall and police headquarters.

The four additional suspects recently arrested are Kalbarga Subash of Roswell and Alpharetta residents Jarrett Franklin, Anthony Kinard and James Martin. They face charges of pandering and violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

“Investigators have identified numerous other individuals involved in this criminal organization and additional arrests are forthcoming,” the police department said in a press release.