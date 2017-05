I-85 will reopen by May 26, officials announce

I-85 reconstruction will be completed and the interstate will reopen before the start of Memorial Day weekend on May 26, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced May 1.

The interstate has been closed near Piedmont Road in Buckhead since a fire collapsed a section of the overpass March 30, causing traffic delays and costing up to $16.6 million to rebuild the bridge. That estimate includes up to $3.1 million in incentives for the contractor if crews finish reconstruction before May 21.