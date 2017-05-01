Atlanta-Fulton library system seeks user survey input

The Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System is conducting its annual User Survey online through May 31.

The survey, available here, asks several questions about library patrons, the branches they use, and the services they would like to see. The library system estimates the survey takes about two minutes to finish.

The survey input will be used to determine programming as well as some details of branch library renovations coming later this year, including the Sandy Springs Branch on Mount Vernon Highway.

For more information about the library system, see afpls.org.