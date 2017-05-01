Brookhaven updates open records requests process

The Brookhaven City Clerk’s office has launched a “JustFOIA” portal, allowing users to fill out an automated form online here, to make open records requests easier.

Citizens requesting open records pertaining to police matters will also be able to make their requests through JustFOIA at this link.

“Members of the public can now request open records at their convenience with a computer, smart phone, or tablet, 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Brookhaven City Clerk Susan Hiott in a press release.

For the past several months, the clerk’s office has been working to improve Brookhaven’s transparency and ease of accessibility in obtaining government records. Previously, the city clerk and staff were handling the volume on a case-by-case basis.

The new web portal and software will track the requests as they are being worked on, and users will receive an email confirmation and notifications as progress is being made, and will be able to check the status of requests online.

While the usual fees for open records will still apply, there will be no additional fee for the online service.

For more information on obtaining open records from the city of Brookhaven, click here.

JustFOIA is part of Municode, the company that hosts the City of Brookhaven’s ordinances online.