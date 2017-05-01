DeKalb Commissioner Jester holding town hall May 3 at Dunwoody Library

DeKalb County Commissioner Nancy Jester is holding a series of town hall meetings with the first one slated for Wednesday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Dunwoody Library.

Jester represents District 1, which includes portions of Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Chamblee and Tucker. Other town halls are set for May 10 in Tucker at the Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library and May 22 in Chamblee at the Chamblee Civic Center. All town hall meetings start at 6:30 p.m.

The forum for all town hall meetings is open to allow for questions and concerns from the public.