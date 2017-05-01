Dunwoody road projects near completion; repaving begins soon

The city is finishing off some major road projects — including one lingering due to reported contractor mistakes — and is preparing for summer paving.

A Chamblee-Dunwoody Road project that included a water main replacement is nearing completion after hitting a bump in the road.

DeKalb County workers finished pipe replacement between Roberts Drive and Womack Road in recent months, but the company hired by the city to resurface the road did the work incorrectly, city officials say.

“We started seeing some cracks in the pavement and determined the contractor had … not compacted the soil correctly as much as they should have, and we told them to fix it,” Public Works Director Michael Smith said.

The contractor, Kemi Construction, was forced to tear off the top layer of the repaved road and is making the repairs at its own cost, Smith said.

“We are pushing they get it done correctly and as quickly as possible,” Smith said. “This is all at their expense. The city is not paying for any of it.”

After the repairs are made, the contractor will then have to again resurface a section of one lane going southbound, where the trench for the water pipe main was dug, he said.

A representative of Kemi Construction declined to comment.

The Tilly Mill Road at North Peachtree Road project is also close to being finished, Smith said. Overnight paving for this project has been completed and in coming weeks crews will continue to put in sidewalks and work with residents whose driveways were impacted, Smith said.

“After that we will be putting in new signal lights and then do the final topping and finishing landscaping,” Smith said. “We are in the final weeks of this project.”

The contractor for that project is C.W. Matthews, the same company rebuilding the I-85 overpass. Smith said Dunwoody’s project is not being slowed down due to that large project.

A sidewalk project at Old Village Lane was also recently completed to positive feedback, he said.

The paving of 11.7 miles in the city this year is set to begin as soon as May, Smith said. The city plans to pave 35.8 miles in the next five years. Since 2009, the city has paved 52.2 miles.

For more information on the city’s road projects, visit dunwoodyga.gov.