Fulton County’s last public housing is ready for demolition

Fulton County’s last public housing building, located in Sandy Springs, is ready for a long-planned demolition, according to the Fulton County Housing Authority.

The nine-unit Belle Isle Apartments at 151 West Belle Isle Road is still occupied, but it is slated to be demolished for parking spaces as part of an expansion of the adjacent Fountain Oaks shopping center’s Kroger grocery store

Housing Authority official Teresa Davis said the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development approved the property’s disposal late last year, but the work is stalled by a city rezoning moratorium set to expire in July.

Under federal policies, the Housing Authority is getting out of county-run subsidized housing in favor of public-private, voucher-based models, including a recently renovated senior complex on Allen Road. But units and vouchers have enormous wait lists and are in short supply.