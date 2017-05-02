Dunwoody Nature Center raises more than $100K at Monarchs & Margaritas party

The Monarchs & Margaritas fundraiser at the Dunwoody Nature Center raised more than $100,000, including $14,000 to go toward scholarships for schools to attend field trips at the center. All proceeds will go towards programming and park improvements of the DNC.

The “upscale casual party” held in the meadow of the DNC on April 29 and attracted more than 400 people, according to a press release. Guests were entertained with music by Wesley Cook, there were eight different tapas stations catered by Alon’s, and, of course, plenty of margaritas and mojitos. The evening was sponsored by Oldcastle and SCUF Gaming.

The annual Dave Adams Award, the Nature Center’s highest honor, was presented to the Hightower Trail Boy Scouts in recognition of the years of Eagle Scout projects that have enhanced the park. The evening also featured auctioneer Christie King of CK Benefits.

Find the Nature Center’s full event calendar and other information at www.dunwoodynature.org.