Dunwoody Nature Center raises more than $100K at Monarchs & Margaritas party
The Monarchs & Margaritas fundraiser at the Dunwoody Nature Center raised more than $100,000, including $14,000 to go toward scholarships for schools to attend field trips at the center. All proceeds will go towards programming and park improvements of the DNC.
The “upscale casual party” held in the meadow of the DNC on April 29 and attracted more than 400 people, according to a press release. Guests were entertained with music by Wesley Cook, there were eight different tapas stations catered by Alon’s, and, of course, plenty of margaritas and mojitos. The evening was sponsored by Oldcastle and SCUF Gaming.
The annual Dave Adams Award, the Nature Center’s highest honor, was presented to the Hightower Trail Boy Scouts in recognition of the years of Eagle Scout projects that have enhanced the park. The evening also featured auctioneer Christie King of CK Benefits.
Guests raise their bidder numbers during the Nature Center’s paddle raise that raised more than $14,000 to fund scholarships for Title I schools to attend field trips at the Nature Center. (Photo James Barker)
From left to right, Paige Garrigan, Christi Banko and Karen Gallagher react to the opening of “Mystery Boxes” donated by jeweler Kendra Scott that each contained a different piece of jewelry. (Photo James Barker)
Dunwoody Nature Center Executive Director Alan Mothner and board President Amy McMorrow (at far left) present the Dave Adams Award, the Nature Center’s highest honor, to Willy Trent of Troop 434, Stephen Zeliff of Troop 764, Mark Grant of Troop 477 and Paul Spencer of Troop 494. (Photo James Barker)
The Monarchs & Margaritas volunteer team of, from left, Beth Boatwright, Corey Hendrix, and Karla Worley join event chair Jany Brown (in green) during the evening’s festivities. (Photo James Barker)
Find the Nature Center’s full event calendar and other information at www.dunwoodynature.org.