Dunwoody Police arrest juvenile suspect in Uber carjacking

The Dunwoody Police have arrested a juvenile male suspected of carjacking an Uber driver at knife point on May 1. The juvenile is charged with felony counts of hijacking of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

Police stated they received a report of a carjacking in the 5400 block of Winters Chapel Road at approximately 9:20 a.m. on May 1. The victim was an Uber drive who police said was carjacked at knife point by a customer. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle and was located within minutes by an officer responding to the area, according to a DPD press release.

Dunwoody Police Officer Y. Baum was able to stop the carjacked vehicle and take the suspect into custody without further incident. The juvenile was booked into the DeKalb County Youth Detention Center.

Anyone who has any additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective R. Ehlbeck at 678-382-6925 or at robert.ehlbeck@dunwoodyga.gov. Anonymous tips may be submitted via the “SUBMIT A CRIME TIP” tab at www.dunwoodypolice.com, or by texting C-R-I-M-E-S (274-637). Use the key word DPDTIPS at the start of your message. Each of these methods is confidential, encrypted, and completely anonymous.