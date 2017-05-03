Brookhaven Police blotter, April 15-23

Brookhaven Police reports dated April 15-23 from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Possession and DUI
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On April 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
2200 block of Briarwood Way — On April 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
4200 block of Peachtree Road — On April 16, in the morning, a woman under the age of 21 was arrested and accused of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of 0.02 or more.
3100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 16, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
1200 block of Ashford Creek Drive — On April 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On April 17, just after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On April 17, just after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
2000 block of Cobblestone Circle — On April 17, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
3600 block of Buford Highway — On April 18, in the early morning, two men were arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On April 21, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of trafficking cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamines and other illegal drugs.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On April 21, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
2800 block of Buford Highway — On April 22, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
2800 block of Buford Highway — On April 22, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of cocaine possession.
Theft and burglary
3200 block of Buford Highway — On April 15, at midnight, items were removed from a vehicle.
3600 block of Buford Highway — On April 16, in the morning, a forced entry burglary at a home was reported.
800 block of Town Boulevard — On April 16, in the afternoon, a theft occurred.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On April 16, at night, a car was reported stolen.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On April 16, at night, a street robbery occurred involving a cutting instrument.
2000 block of Curtis Drive — On April 17, in the morning, a burglary took place.
3400 block of Durden Drive — On April 17, in the evening, a burglary took place at a residence.
1200 block of Briarwood Road — On April 18, items were removed from a vehicle.
1400 block of North Druid Hills Road — On April 18, items were removed from a vehicle.
2700 block of Buford Highway — On April 19, in the early morning, items were removed from a vehicle.
Assault
1100 block of Town Boulevard — On April 16, in the early morning, a battery occurred.
300 block of Buford Highway — On April 17, just after midnight, a simple battery took place.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On April 18, at night, an aggravated assault took place. The victim was cut.
4400 block of Memorial Drive — On April 19, in the morning, an aggravated assault took place.
Arrests
4300 block of Peachtree Road — On April 15, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.