Brookhaven Police blotter, April 15-23

Brookhaven Police reports dated April 15-23 from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Possession and DUI

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On April 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2200 block of Briarwood Way — On April 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On April 16, in the morning, a woman under the age of 21 was arrested and accused of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of 0.02 or more.

3100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 16, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1200 block of Ashford Creek Drive — On April 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On April 17, just after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On April 17, just after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

2000 block of Cobblestone Circle — On April 17, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On April 18, in the early morning, two men were arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On April 21, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of trafficking cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamines and other illegal drugs.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On April 21, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On April 22, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On April 22, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of cocaine possession.

Theft and burglary

3200 block of Buford Highway — On April 15, at midnight, items were removed from a vehicle.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On April 16, in the morning, a forced entry burglary at a home was reported.

800 block of Town Boulevard — On April 16, in the afternoon, a theft occurred.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On April 16, at night, a car was reported stolen.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On April 16, at night, a street robbery occurred involving a cutting instrument.

2000 block of Curtis Drive — On April 17, in the morning, a burglary took place.

3400 block of Durden Drive — On April 17, in the evening, a burglary took place at a residence.

1200 block of Briarwood Road — On April 18, items were removed from a vehicle.

1400 block of North Druid Hills Road — On April 18, items were removed from a vehicle.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On April 19, in the early morning, items were removed from a vehicle.

Assault

1100 block of Town Boulevard — On April 16, in the early morning, a battery occurred.

300 block of Buford Highway — On April 17, just after midnight, a simple battery took place.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On April 18, at night, an aggravated assault took place. The victim was cut.

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On April 19, in the morning, an aggravated assault took place.

Arrests

4300 block of Peachtree Road — On April 15, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.