Brookhaven’s Lynwood Park Community Day set for May 6

The annual Lynwood Park Community Day in Brookhaven will be Saturday, May 6, from noon to 5 p.m. at Lynwood Park, 3360 Osborne Road. The event is free and open to the public.

A parade kicks off the celebration at noon and will travel from the Lynwood United Church of God in Christ to the Lynwood Community Center. This parade will honor all war veterans and Army Brigadier General Richard Dix, who was raised in the Lynwood Park community, will be the grand marshal.

There will be a cookout, music, games and activities.