Buckhead police blotter, April 7-17

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between April 7 and April 17, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Rape

100 block of Biscayne Boulevard — April 11

Aggravated assault

1700 block of Peachtree Street — April 7

2300 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — April 8

3200 block of Paces Ferry Place — April 9

Residential burglary

1900 block of Monroe Drive — April 10

2500 block of Forrest Avenue — April 11

Commercial burglary

3400 Around Lenox Drive — April 14

Robbery

1900 block of Rockledge Lane — April 7

2000 block of Monroe Place — April 8

2200 block of Peachtree Road — April 11

3600 block of Kingsboro Drive — April 16

Larceny

Between April 7 and April 17, there were 39 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 31 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were 7 reported incidents of auto theft between April 7 and April 17.