Buckhead police blotter, April 7-17

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between April 7 and April 17, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Rape
100 block of Biscayne Boulevard — April 11
Aggravated assault
1700 block of Peachtree Street — April 7
2300 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — April 8
3200 block of Paces Ferry Place — April 9
Residential burglary
1900 block of Monroe Drive — April 10
2500 block of Forrest Avenue — April 11
Commercial burglary
3400 Around Lenox Drive — April 14
Robbery
1900 block of Rockledge Lane — April 7
2000 block of Monroe Place — April 8
2200 block of Peachtree Road — April 11
3600 block of Kingsboro Drive — April 16
Larceny
Between April 7 and April 17, there were 39 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 31 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
There were 7 reported incidents of auto theft between April 7 and April 17.