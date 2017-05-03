Dunwoody Police report, April 15-23

From Dunwoody Police reports dated April 15 through April 23. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Burglary and robbery

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On April 17, after midnight, a forced entry burglary occurred at a big-box retailer. The suspects pried open the doors to the store.

10200 block of Madison Drive — On April 18, in the morning, a pair of headphones, an iMac computer and a 65-inch TV were stolen from a home. No signs of forced entry were found.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On April 15, in the evening, a big-box store reported the theft of 12 iPhone 7 models.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 15, in the evening, an iPad mini was reported stolen.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 15, at night, someone tried to steal a pair of $12 headphones from a discount big-box store. The product was recovered.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 16, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift a fitness band and car lighter from a discount big-box store.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On April 16, a man was arrested and accused of trying to steal a phone charger from a gas station.

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On April 17, in the afternoon, a gun, $80 cash and credit cards were reported stolen from a car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 17, in the evening, authorities were alerted to a shoplifting in progress at a discount big-box store. A 19-year-old man was arrested and accused of trying to steal $250 worth of clothes. Later that night, in the 4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, officers responded to a report of a shoplifting in progress. Upon arrival, the officer met with a mall security officer and saw a juvenile run from the scene. The juvenile was subsequently taken into custody and accused of shoplifting, marijuana possession and resisting an officer.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On April 18, in the morning, a power saw and industrial spray painter were reported stolen from a van.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 18, in the afternoon, a man reported that an Apple laptop, and four iPhones were stolen from his car.

1200 block of Nerine Circle — On April 18, in the afternoon, a man said a weed eater and a hedge trimmer were removed from his car.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 18, two credit cards were reported stolen.

5000 block of Vernon Ridge Drive — On April 19, in the morning, a man reported that cash, his book bag, an iPad and a battery-powered speaker had been stolen from his car.

5000 block of Sirron Court — On April 19, in the evening, a man reported that a package containing a new cellphone was stolen from his front porch.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 19, in the evening, a man walked into a lingerie store, grabbed several items off of the table, and ran.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 20, in the morning, a woman at a department store was accused by employees of using a stroller to conceal items she was attempting to shoplift.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 20, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting perfume from a department store.

Assault

4700 block of Ashford Dunwoody Road — On April 17, a civil dispute took place.

2000 block of Womack Road — On April 17, at night, two men engaged in a physical altercation.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On April 18, a civil dispute occurred at the hospital.

2600 block of Peeler Road/ Tilly Mill Road — On April 19, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of fraud, larceny, and obstruction during a domestic dispute.

Arrests

I-285/ Peachtree Road — On April 15, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence and failure to maintain lanes.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 16, in the early morning, a 24-year-old woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and received an open container violation while operating a vehicle.

I-285 WB/ Peachtree Road — On April 16, in the morning, a 31-year-old woman was arrested and accused of speeding and reckless driving.

2000 block of Pernoshal Court — On April 16, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of urban camping in a public park.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On April 16, in the afternoon, three people were arrested during a traffic stop and accused of providing false representations to police. The driver also was accused of driving with a suspended license.

I-285/Peachtree Road — On April 17, a couple was arrested and accused of obstruction to a criminal investigation and providing false information. The driver also had a suspended license.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On April 17, in the evening, a 60-year-old was arrested and accused of urinating in public.

I-285/ Peachtree Road — On April 18, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed and following too closely, which resulted in an accident.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On April 18, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of child molestation.