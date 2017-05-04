Atlanta Speech School hosting fun run May 6

The Atlanta Speech School is hosting their annual fun run May 6 that raises funds for their dyslexia program.

The 38th annual fun run is open to the public and serves as the yearly fundraiser for the Wardlaw School, which houses the Atlanta Speech School’s language-based disability program.

“By supporting and participating in our Fun Run, everyone is helping to ensure that our students are on a path to realize their full potential,” Comer Yates, the school’s executive director, said.

Registration for the one-mile race opens the day of the race at 7:30 a.m. and costs $25. The race is open to all ages and will begin at 9 a.m. Other than the run, the fundraiser will also have face painting, music, a silent auction and a raffle.

There are prizes for each age for children and age group for adults, but Yates warned participants must be in their best shape if they want to beat the students and win.

“They have been training every morning before school, and they can fly,” Yates said.

The fundraiser will be held at the school, which is located at 3160 Northside Parkway in Atlanta. More information for the school can be found on their website.