Murphey Candler Park Volunteer Day set for May 13

The Murphey Candler Park Conservancy is holding a Volunteer Day at Murphey Candler Park on Saturday, May 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 pm.

The city of Brookhaven’s Parks & Recreation Department will provide set-up and material support for volunteers and will also remove debris and pick up trash after the event.

Future dates for the quarterly events are set for Aug. 13 and Nov. 11. The November event will also offer training provided by Trees Atlanta on the identification, removal and prevention of invasive plant and tree species. The following weekends over the fall and winter will have focused, one-hour removal times, to specifically eradicate invasive species at specific areas of the park.

Anyone wanting to join the MCPC email blast can email Steve Peters at stevebp@bellsouth.net.