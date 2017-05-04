Resident input sought on 911 service in Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs

Resident input is being sought for a review of the 911 service shared by Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and Johns Creek.

The cities partner in the privately operated Chattahoochee River 911 Authority, better known as ChatComm.

ChatComm is seeking to be re-accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. Residents can offer comments by mail and email, or by phone in a special call-in period on June 13.

Public input is supposed to specifically address how ChatComm complies with CALEA’s standards, which are themselves not easy to find. According to the city of Sandy Springs, ChatComm has a copy and residents can contact Stephen Pierce there at 404-843-6609. An outline of the standards can be found on CALEA’s website at calea.org/content/standards-titltes.

Written comments can be emailed to calea@calea.org or mailed to CALEA, 13575 Heathcote Blvd. Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.

The phone comment call-in is scheduled for June 13, 1 to 3 p.m., at 404-843-6615. Phone comments will be limited to a maximum of 10 minutes long.