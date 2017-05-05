Community members raise money for Buckhead’s Galloway School scholarship fund

Community members raised money at a Galloway School auction April 22 for a scholarship that helps students who aren’t financially able to pay tuition.

The event, Elliot’s Evening, raises money by selling tickets and auctioning off donated items such as vacation homes, event tickets, jewelry and fine art. The fundraiser is held every other year and this year was held at The Foundry at Puritan Mill, an event venue near Bankhead in Atlanta’s westside.

Elliot Galloway, the founder and former headmaster of the school in Chastain Park, created the scholarship to provide funds to those who want to attend the Buckhead school but couldn’t otherwise afford it.

“Through this endowed fund, we are able to honor Elliott Galloway in perpetuity and continue to fulfill his dream of educating all children regardless of their financial situation,” the school says on their website.