Registration open for May 22 Brookhaven Police Foundation Scholarship Golf Tournament

Registration to participate in the annual Brookhaven Police Foundation Scholarship Golf Tournament slated for May 22 at the Captial City Club is now open.

The tournament’s purpose is to provide for and expand a scholarship fund to support the educational aspirations for the men and women who serve in city of Brookhaven Police Department and their immediate families. To date, the fund has awarded $16,000 in scholarship to officers and their children, according to JD Clockadale, president of the Brookhaven Police Foundation.

Participants in the tourney will receive a yard sign supporting the tournament and a commemorative window decal for their car. Hennessy is donating two cars as hole-in-one prizes for the day, a 2017 Jaguar F-Pace and a 2017 Ford Explorer Limited.

Golfers, corporate sponsorships and attendee prices vary. For more information, visit the Brookhaven Police Foundation’s Facebook event page by clicking here. Those interested can also email Clockadale at jdclockadale@gmail.com.