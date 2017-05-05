Sandy Springs details cost of mayor’s India trip

For Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul’s recent business-promotion trip to India, the city paid for his airfare, while other costs were covered by the Indian government and a trade organization, according to city spokesperson Sharon Kraun.

Paul visited India April 22 through May 2 on a trip arranged by India’s Atlanta consulate, which is based in Sandy Springs. The mayor was joined by his spouse, Jan Paul, and Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce officials.

The city is paying for the mayor’s airfare cost of $1,756.25. The Pauls personally paid for Jan Paul’s airfare. The costs for hotels, meals and transportation within India were paid for by the Indian government and the Confederation of Indian Industry, Kraun said.

The arrangement is similar to that for the mayor’s 2015 trip to Israel, where he was joined by Jan Paul and city Economic Development Director Andrea Hall, among other officials. On that trip, the city paid for the mayor’s and Hall’s airfare at a total of cost of $3,811.12, while Jan Paul paid her own way and other trips were covered by local agencies.