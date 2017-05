Brookhaven mayor hosting May 11 town hall meeting

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst will host a town hall meeting Thursday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

“I believe that part of the job of being mayor is to have public forums on matters of public interest to educate, inform, and receive feedback from the community that we collectively serve,” said Ernst in a press release.

An open forum question and answer session with the mayor and other Brookhaven department managers will follow a discussion of upcoming municipal projects.