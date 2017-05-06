Historic locomotive arrives at Atlanta History Center

A historic 1865 locomotive returned to Atlanta May 4 and was installed at the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead.

The locomotive’s previous Atlanta home was at Grant Park’s cyclorama exhibit that featured “The Battle of Atlanta” painting, which was also recently moved to the Atlanta History Center. The locomotive, named “Texas”, was displayed at Grant Park for over 100 years. In 2015, the Atlanta History Center shipped the locomotive up to the North Carolina Transportation Museum to undergo an extensive $500,000 restoration.

“Texas” was planned to arrive May 3, but hit a couple logistical snags while still in North Carolina. The Atlanta History Center expects to open the exhibit to the public in the fall.