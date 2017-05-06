Public input meeting on Brook Run Park master plan May 16

Those wanting to give input on the final parks master plan concept for Brook Run Park are invited to attend a meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 16 at Dunwoody City Hall.

A meeting held in January at St. Patrick’s Church garnered some feedback and now community input is needed to make the final recommendations. The park’s concept plan will be posted to the city’s website following the May 16 meeting to allow for more public input.

At the January meeting, a popular wish among many residents is for rectangular athletic fields in the back of the 102-acre park. Several people also expressed interest in installing an interactive water feature, such as a splash pad, as well as replacing the current pavilion in the central area of the park with a updated pavilion, perhaps a band pavilion.Existing park amenities include a large playground, 11 shelters, a multi-purpose field, a skate park, a community garden and greenhouse, a dog park, a Veterans Memorial and a popular multi-use trail that connects to the new Pernoshal Park.