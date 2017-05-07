Atlanta to hold virtual public hearing on proposed budget

Atlanta residents, business leaders and other stakeholders will be able to weigh in on the city of Atlanta’s proposed budget for 2018 during a virtual public hearing on May 11 at 6:15 p.m.

The city is proposing a general fund budget of $637 million, an increase of $29.8 million over last year’s budget. The proposed operating fund budget is $2 billion, an increase of $30.2 million from last year. The full budget can be viewed online.

The meeting will be broadcast live on Channel 26 and can be viewed online on Atlanta City Council’s website.

Questions from participants will be answered during the live broadcast and can be sent in by posting on social media, emailing or calling.

1. Email atlantacouncil@atlantaga.gov

2. Submit questions through Twitter to @ATLCouncil and use the hashtag #atlFY2018budget

3. Call 404-330-6309

4. Text questions to 404-392-0159

5. Post questions on city council’s Facebook page.