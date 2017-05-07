Current Dunwoody City Hall site targeted for redevelopment

Developers have their sights on Perimeter Center East where the current Dunwoody City Hall site is located to build two residential towers and an office tower while also incorporating public green space.

Representatives from Grubb Properties based out of North Carolina made a presentation at the Dunwoody Homeowners Association’s May 7 meeting. The company owns about 19.5 acres in Perimeter Center East where three mid-rise office buildings are located, including City Hall. The company in August opened a new office in Dunwoody at 47 Perimeter East.

The city is relocating to a new City Hall at 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road early next year.

Build-out of the Perimeter Center East redevelopment would be over at least a decade, said Clay Grubb, owner of Grubb Properties.

“We don’t want to do something you don’t want,” Grubb said.

Todd Williams of Grubb Properties said plans in the works include keeping the City Hall building and the office building adjacent to it as office buildings with retail on the ground floor. Plans also include demolishing the building closest to I-285 to build two 14-story residential towers as well as another office tower.

Williams said there would be roughly 1,000 housing units and a total of some 500,000 to 600,000 square feet of office space. Williams also said plans are to have 75 percent of the residential units be owner-occupied and the remaining 25 percent be rental units, at about 650 square feet.

The developers said they hope to make a presentation to the city’s Planning Commission later this summer.

Much of the property currently consists of vast parking lots. The developers held a community meeting last October with city staff and community leaders to go over preliminary plans for the property and to seek input.

pWilliams said much of the input they have received includes preserving the tree canopy, pedestrian and bicycle connectivity as well as open, public green space.

Preliminary plans include building a park space between the current City Hall building and adjacent office building. Current surface parking lots would also be eliminated and replaced with parking structures.