DeKalb Sheriff Jeff Mann charged with public indecency

DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann was arrested late May 6 and charged with public indecency and obstruction after Atlanta Police said he exposed himself in Piedmont Park and then ran from a police officer.

The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Saturday in an area of the park “known for sexual acts after dark,” according to an Atlanta Police report.

In a statement to WSB-TV, Mann said the arrest was a “misunderstanding” and that he is working with the APD to clear his name.

The report states an APD officer was patrolling the park on foot when he noticed a man, later identified as Mann, masturbating who then exposed himself to the officer. The officer said he stood next to a tree to hide the reflective tape on his APD bicycle uniform. When the officer shined his flashlight on Mann, he immediately ran from the scene and a pursuit ensued.

The chase went from the park, across 10th Street, to Argonne Street and to 9th Street before Mann finally surrendered, about a quarter-mile from the incident scene, according to the police report.

Mann was taken to the CNN Precinct where he spoke to an APD supervisor after requesting to do so, the report states. Mann was booked at Atlanta City Jail and later released on bond.

Mann became sheriff in 2014 when Tom Brown resigned the post. In 2014, he faced Vernon Jones in a runoff election for the post and easily won.