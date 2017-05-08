Atlanta Hawks’ Dwight Howard stopped in Dunwoody, car towed for no insurance

A Dunwoody Police officer had Atlanta Hawks’ center Dwight Howard’s car towed after he learned the NBA star was driving on a suspended registration and without insurance.

The incident happened Friday night, April 28, at about 2 a.m. when a Dunwoody Police officer saw a 2016 blue Audi rs7 followed by a black SUV traveling at 95 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-285 westbound at Ashford-Dunwoody Road, according to a police report.

The officer pulled the blue Audi over and the SUV stopped also. When the officer asked the driver of the blue Audi about the SUV, the driver, later identified as Dwight Howard, said it was being driven by his security guard. Howard told officer he played for the Atlanta Hawks and gave him his drivers license.

The officer ran the drivers license and vehicle license through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and learned the vehicle had a suspended registration and no valid insurance, according to the police report. The officer also confirmed the information with state authorities. “I returned to [Howard] and informed him that his vehicle had no insurance. He seemed confused and informed me he had insurance,” the police report states. “I asked him for a current insurance card which he could not provide. I informed him since no proof of insurance was available and NCIC stated he had none his vehicle would be towed.”

The officer wrote Howard a ticket for no insurance and gave him a verbal warning for speeding and suspended registration, according to the report.

Brown and Brown Towing towed the vehicle.

The Washington Wizards beat the Atlanta Hawks April 28 at home to take the Hawks out of the playoffs.