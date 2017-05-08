Buckhead CID to unveil Charlie Loudermilk Park sculpture May 9

The Buckhead Community Improvement District will unveil the new 12-foot-tall abstract sculpture anchoring the renovated Charlie Loudermilk Park during a ceremony May 9 at 11:30 a.m.

The sculpture was designed by architect and developer John Portman, known for designing the Westin Peachtree Plaza and the Hyatt Regency, among other major Atlanta buildings.

“When my dear friend, Charlie Loudermilk, asked me to design a sculpture for his park, I knew that I wanted to represent the bonds the two of us share – friendship, of course, but also the shared commitment to our hometown, the great city of Atlanta,” Portman said in a press release.

Titled “Aspiration”, the 12-foot-tall metal sculpture will have a water feature to reflect the piece. The stainless steel construction is meant to “symbolize Buckhead’s past and future success,” according to a press release.

The park, formerly known as Triangle Park, sits between Roswell Road, Peachtree Road and Sardis Way and was home to the well-known buck sculpture, titled “The Storyteller”. The sculpture, which features a man with a buck’s head telling the story of Buckhead’s history to a circle of animals, was removed from the park as part of the BCID’s renovations. The sculpture is now installed outside the Buckhead Library.