Sandy Springs to present Spalding/Dalrymple intersection design May 10

A redesign of the intersection of Spalding Drive with Dalrymple and Trowbridge roads in Sandy Springs will be presented at a May 10 open house at City Hall.

The redesign is intended to relieve traffic congestion, according to the city.

The “open house” format means there will be no presentation, but city staff members or consultants will display designs and answer questions about them. The open house runs 6 to 8 p.m. in the City Council Chambers in City Hall, 7840 Roswell Road, Building 500.