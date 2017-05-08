Two-week Roswell Road lane closure at City Springs to begin May 15

A lane of Roswell Road next to the City Springs project will close during the daytime for about two weeks starting Monday, May 15.

The closure, required for city curb work, affects a southbound lane of Roswell Road between Johnson Ferry Road and Mount Vernon Highway in Sandy Springs. The closure period is 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.

A previous city announcement that the work would begin May 8 and was due to Georgia Power utility work was incorrect, the city says.

The closure schedule may change depending on weather.