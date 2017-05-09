Buckhead CID unveils sculpture in Charlie Loudermilk Park
The Buckhead Community Improvement District unveiled the new 12-foot-tall abstract sculpture at the renovated Charlie Loudermilk Park during a ceremony May 9.
The sculpture was designed by architect and developer John Portman, known for designing the Westin Peachtree Plaza and the Hyatt Regency, and commissioned by the BCID as part of a renovation of the park formerly known as Triangle Park. Both Portman and Loudermilk, the founder of Aaron’s, Inc., attended the unveiling. Photos by Phil Mosier.
John Portman (left), the designer of the sculpture, watches it unveiled alongside Charlie Loudermilk (right), who the park is now named after, at the May 9 ceremony.
Loudermilk and Portman in front of the sculpture at the unveiling in Charlie Loudermilk Park, which sits between Roswell Road, Peachtree Road and Sardis Way.
Jim Durrett, the executive director of the Buckhead Community Improvement District, helps Charlie Loudermilk to the sculpture while John Portman is escorted by his son Jarel Portman.