Buckhead CID unveils sculpture in Charlie Loudermilk Park

The Buckhead Community Improvement District unveiled the new 12-foot-tall abstract sculpture at the renovated Charlie Loudermilk Park during a ceremony May 9.

The sculpture was designed by architect and developer John Portman, known for designing the Westin Peachtree Plaza and the Hyatt Regency, and commissioned by the BCID as part of a renovation of the park formerly known as Triangle Park. Both Portman and Loudermilk, the founder of Aaron’s, Inc., attended the unveiling. Photos by Phil Mosier.