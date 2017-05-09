Brookhaven approves $343K contract for Osborne Road drainage project

Brookhaven City Council approved May 8 a $343,529 contract with Blount Construction for the first phase of the Osborne Road drainage project.

The purpose of the project is to relieve street drainage issues along Osborne Road from Grove Street to Kendrick Drive, according to a city memo.

Increased development on Peachtree Road and rebuilds of single-family homes along the Osborne Road corridor have contributed to the degradation of the property leading to serious flooding issues in the area, according to the memo.

Funding for this project will come out of the city’s Stormwater Utility Fund.