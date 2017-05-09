Brookhaven Planning Commission recommends approval of Buford Highway assisted living facility

The Brookhaven Planning Commission voted May 3 to give its nod of approval to the proposal to build a 79-unit assisted living facility on Buford Highway. The item is slated to go to the City Council May 23.

The Planning Commission voted to recommend rezoning the approximate three acre plot at the corner of Buford Highway and Afton Lane to make way for the assisted living facility that will include a garden area in the rear of the property.

A point of contention between the developer, Green Implementation Group, and residents living in the 22 homes of the Peachtree Village subdivision along Afton Lane and Folkstone Road was the developer’s plans to build an access road to the facility from Afton Lane.

The commission approved the developer’s request for the access road to be used by emergency vehicles and service vehicles, but stipulated the road could only be used from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The developers own the Orchard at Tucker assisted living home and say its plans are to build a similar facility on Brookhaven’s Buford Highway.