Suspect sought in reported Sandy Springs ‘stomping’ robbery

Police are attempting to identify a suspect accused of robbing and stomping a woman at a Sandy Springs apartment complex on April 30.

The woman, a Stockbridge resident, reported that she was visiting the Park at Abernathy Square Apartments, 6925 Roswell Road, around 1: 30 a.m. when a man approached her and offered to sell her Atlanta Falcons T-shirts. When she declined, she reported, the man grabbed her by the arm and demanded all of her money. After she gave him $82, she reported, the man grabbed her by the hair, threw her to the ground, and stomped on her, causing bruises and cuts to her face and head. The woman reported that the man was scared off by a passing “good Samaritan,” who also drove her to Northside Hospital, where an off-duty police officer noticed her.

According to the police report, the suspect did not take the woman’s cellphone or wallet, and she did not have blood on her clothing. She also could not identify the passerby who helped her.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid- to late twenties; 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches tall; skinny build; with buck teeth, brown eyes, and with dark dreadlocks that have a seashell and a bead attached to a front dreadlock.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or provide information about the case can contact Sandy Springs Police Detective J.M. Williams at jwilliams3@sandyspringsga.gov or 770-551-3296.