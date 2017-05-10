I-85 will reopen by May 15, Gov. Deal announces

I-85 will reopen by morning rush hour May 15, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal announced at a press conference May 10.

GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry guarantees the bridge will reopen by May 15, but it could reopen during the weekend depending on the weather, he said.

The crews still need to install side barriers and do electrical work. Resurfacing of roads inside of the closed area will also be completed when I-85 opens, he said. McMurry reiterated that the bridge will be completely safe and has been inspected thoroughly.

“It certainly would not have happened without the efficiency of the Georgia Department of Transportation, their allied agencies and the work of the contractors,” Deal said at the conference in the Georgia State Capitol.

GDOT previously announced May 1 I-85 would reopen by Memorial Day weekend, but has been able to move up the date.

“This is a day of celebration,” Deal said.

The interstate has been closed near Piedmont Road in Buckhead since a fire collapsed a section of the overpass March 30, causing traffic delays and costing up to $16.6 million to rebuild the bridge. That estimate includes up to $3.1 million in incentives for the contractor if crews finish reconstruction before May 21.