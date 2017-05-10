Brookhaven plans pool parties, movie nights at city pools this summer

The city of Brookhaven’s pools open for the summer on Saturday, May 27, with a “Memorial Day Pool Party” set for Monday, May 29, at Murphey Candler Park. The season closes Sept. 4.

“We’re looking forward to a great season,” said Parks & Recreation Director Brian Borden in a press release. He added that visitors to the pool at Murphey Candler Park will be able to enjoy new amenities, including shade structures.

The “Memorial Day Pool Party” at Murphey Candler on May 29 will be from 2 to 5 p.m. will help kick off the season with a giant slide, music, food and fun.

Additional events at Brookhaven pools include “Dive-In Movie Nights.” On Friday, June 16, at 8 p.m., swimmers can enjoy the pool at Murphey Candler while watching “Star Wars Rogue 1.” The fun continues with a second “Dive-In Movie Night” on Friday, July 14, at 8 p.m. at Briarwood Park Pool with a screening of “Secret Life of Pets.”

Canine friends can join in on the fun when the pool season closes with a “Doggy Dip Day” on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Murphey Candler pool.

City pools are located at Murphey Candler Park, 1551 W. Nancy Creek Drive; Briarwood Park, 2235 Briarwood Way; and Lynwood Park, 3360 Osborne Road.

For more information on pool fees, season passes and hours, visit http://www.brookhavenga.gov/city-departments/parks-recreation/aquatics.