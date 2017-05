DeKalb CEO Thurmond to give water billing update May 23

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond will give an update on progress made toward addressing the water billing crisis on Tuesday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084.

The meeting will be rebroadcast on Comcast Cable Channel 23 for residents living in DeKalb County and available for on-demand viewing at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/dctv.

For more information, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/waterbilling.