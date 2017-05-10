Fulton County Commissioner Lee Morris joining Atlanta BeltLine board

Lee Morris, the District 3 Fulton County Commissioner who represents the southern part of Sandy Springs and all of Buckhead, was appointed to the Atlanta BeltLine Board of Directors May 10.

Morris will serve as the representative for the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. The seat was previously held by Fulton County Commissioner Joan Garner, who passed away in April.

“Like Commissioner Garner, he has a great deal of leadership experience in the community as well as direct experience with planning and zoning, transportation, and urban revitalization which will be an immense asset to the Atlanta BeltLine,” Paul Morris, the president and CEO of the Atlanta BeltLine, said in a statement.

Morris has served on Board of Commissioners since 2015, having previously been a city councilman and on the boards of the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority and the Georgia Public Defenders Standards Council.

The Atlanta BeltLine is a redevelopment project that will provide a network of public parks, multi-use trails and transit around Atlanta and within neighborhoods.