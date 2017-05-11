Atlanta Public Schools to host budget meeting at Sutton Middle School

Atlanta Public Schools will host a community meeting to discuss the 2017-2018 school year budget at Sutton Middle School May 18 from 6 to 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held in the auditorium of the school located in Buckhead at 2875 Northside Drive.

Next year’s budget is $777 million, $15 million more than the current budget, but APS will not call for a raise in taxes to cover the increase, according to a press release. The increase is partly due to an increasing pension fund and rising healthcare costs, the release says.

The budget proposal also includes a 1.5 percent raise for teachers to cover an increase in the cost of living and $8 million in cuts to central office administration. STEM, International Baccalaureate and College and Career Prep programs will get $10.5 million, an increase of $3.5 million from last year, according to the release.

The Atlanta Board of Education will adopt the budget at its June 5 meeting.

“The community meetings are an opportunity for our constituents to learn about our budgeting process, find out some of the key financial challenges and parameters, and provide us with feedback,” APS Chief Financial Officer Robert Morales said in a press release. “At the end of the day, we want to ensure that our process is transparent, professional, and efficient and provides all of our students with a world-class education,” said Morales, who will deliver the presentation at the meeting with Lisa Bracken, the APS budget executive director.