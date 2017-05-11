Brookhaven Parks and Rec’s director receives ‘Patriot Award’

Brookhaven Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden has been awarded the “Patriot Award Certificate of Appreciation” from the Office of the United States Secretary of Defense.

Borden was presented the award at the May 9 City Council meeting by Taylor Davis, the Parks and Recreation Department’s athletic coordinator. Davis, a Petty Officer Third Class in the U.S. Naval Reserve, nominated Borden for the award.

“His continued support of myself, and my family, over the past year truly demonstrates the integrity and values he conveys each day,” Davis said when presenting him the award.

The Patriot Award is bestowed upon employers and supervisors who have exhibited exemplary support and accommodation to employees serving in our country’s National Guard and Reserve units.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity to have been able to offer support to a member of the United States military. I believe it’s important for the men and women serving in the National Guard and Reserves to have the support of their employers and have the assurance that their jobs will always be secure,” Borden said.